Summit Focuses On Securing Chemicals And Chemical Infrastructure
Jul 01, 2019
Registration is now open for the Chemical Sector Security Summit, co-sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC). The Summit, July 16-18 in New Orleans, Louisiana, is reportedly the signature industry event for chemical security. There is no fee to attend the event.
The Summit is a networking and educational forum for representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors—including communications, energy, transportation and water—to learn, share perspectives and engage in dialogue. Securing chemicals and chemical infrastructure in a growing and evolving threat environment requires cross collaboration between facility owners/operators, industry, law enforcement, community members and all levels of government.
The Summit is designed for chemical and related industry professionals with expertise in corporate and facility security; environment, health, and safety issues; and transportation and distribution of chemical products.
Agenda topics include:
- Best practices and lessons learned in chemical security
- Deep dive into CFATS and other federal regulations
- Convergence of cyber and physical security in the current threat environment
- Cyber supply chain risk management
- Explosive precursors
- Industrial control systems vulnerabilities
- Resources from federal stakeholders
- Theft and diversion risk management
For more information, visit: www.dhs.gov