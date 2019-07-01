Registration is now open for the Chemical Sector Security Summit, co-sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC). The Summit, July 16-18 in New Orleans, Louisiana, is reportedly the signature industry event for chemical security. There is no fee to attend the event.

The Summit is a networking and educational forum for representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors—including communications, energy, transportation and water—to learn, share perspectives and engage in dialogue. Securing chemicals and chemical infrastructure in a growing and evolving threat environment requires cross collaboration between facility owners/operators, industry, law enforcement, community members and all levels of government.

The Summit is designed for chemical and related industry professionals with expertise in corporate and facility security; environment, health, and safety issues; and transportation and distribution of chemical products.

Agenda topics include:

Best practices and lessons learned in chemical security

Deep dive into CFATS and other federal regulations

Convergence of cyber and physical security in the current threat environment

Cyber supply chain risk management

Explosive precursors

Industrial control systems vulnerabilities

Resources from federal stakeholders

Theft and diversion risk management

