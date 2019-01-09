/ / / STEM Conference Features Black Engineer Of The Year Awards

More than 300 of the country’s most accomplished professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will be honored at the 33rd Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Global Competitiveness Conference next month, according to an article from U.S. Black Engineer. The conference runs from February 7-9 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC.

The event will feature “training and development workshops, leadership seminars for managers and executives, veterans transitioning from the services, students preparing for the workplace and recruiters learning how to connect with potential hires,” according to the article. Qualified candidates can also expect on-the-spot job offers at the BEYA STEM Job Fair. The BEYA STEM Conference is co-hosted by Lockheed Martin Corporation and the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and sponsored by Aerotek. Boeing, Booz Hamilton, Honeywell, IBM and Raytheon are among the exhibitors.

