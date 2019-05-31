/ / / Sphera Acquires Chemical Data Management Software Company

Sphera, provider of integrated risk management software and information services with a focus on environmental health and safety, operational risk and product stewardship, acquires SiteHawk, a software and services provider for safety data sheets (SDS) and chemical data management offerings. SiteHawk’s Software as a Service products and services are reportedly designed to deliver a complete approach to chemical management through data, intelligence and reporting to support safety, compliance and risk management. The company’s client base includes organizations from the manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas and chemical manufacturing industries.

Sphera’s Product Stewardship portfolio is composed of product compliance and chemical lifecycle management products. The SiteHawk deal brings innovation in usability as well as additional regulatory content and mobile-friendly technology to Sphera’s product stewardship customers, according to the company. This is reportedly Sphera’s fourth acquisition in two years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Vaquero Capital served as financial adviser to SiteHawk.

For more information, visit: www.sphera.com