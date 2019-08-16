The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) reveals program sessions for its upcoming Policy Summit, September 17-18 in Washington D.C. The summit lets attendees interface with lawmakers, agency representatives and government leaders; learn about the latest developments on important federal legislation and regulatory programs; and network with industry colleagues. Early bird registration for the event closes August 16.

Program sessions include:

Tariffs and Free Trade Developments, Sushan Demirjian, Deputy Assistant, USTR Market Access and Industrial Competitiveness

The latest on trade policy developments such as U.S.-China negotiations and the tariff exclusion request process, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Generalized System of Preferences, and free trade agreement negotiations with the EU, Japan, UK and India.

TSCA Priorities and Implementation Efforts, Alexandra Dunn, Assistant Administrator, Office of Chemical Safety & Pollution Prevention, EPA

EPA's current efforts to implement amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) including updates to the new chemicals review program, prioritization and risk evaluation of existing chemicals in commerce, and changes to the agency's policies on protection of confidential business information (CBI).

Prospects for 2020 CFATS Reauthorization, David Wulf, Director, Infrastructure Security Compliance Division, DHS

The latest on the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS), including DHS's plans for expansion of the Personnel Surety Program (PSP), as well as potential changes to the program under pending reauthorization bills in Congress.

EPA Policy Priorities and Regulatory Initiatives, Brittany Bolen, Assistant Administrator, Office of Policy, EPA

Ongoing policy efforts to address the RIsk Management Program (RMP), TSCA, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Manufacturing Process Exclusion (MPU), air emission standards and the Smart Sectors program.

OSHA Enforcement and Cooperative Programs, William Perry, Director, Directorate of Standards & Guidance, OSHA

Major activities and compliance efforts at OSHA such as site-specific targeting, top-cited violations, major enforcement initiatives and potential updates related to the Hazard Communication and Process Safety Management (PSM) standards.

Chemical Data Reporting Revisions for 2020, Susan Sharkey, Existing Chemicals Branch, Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics, EPA

EPA's proposed revisions to its Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) requirements under TSCA. With the next four-year reporting cycle commencing in 2020, the agency is proposing new amendments to its CDR requirements applicable to most chemical manufacturers and importers.

For more information, visit: www.socma.org