/ / / SOCMA Honors Safety Culture With Performance Improvement Awards

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces that more than 20 SOCMA member facilities will receive 2019 Performance Improvement Awards. Now in their 13th year, SOCMA Performance Improvement Awards continue to honor companies that are leading in the areas of environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S). Following a refreshed judging criteria, 29 facilities have achieved this standard. The awards will be presented during the inaugural SOCMA Week in New Orleans, December 4-6.

“Plant safety and operational excellence don’t just happen at a chemical facility; it takes hard work and buy-in from the president’s office to the plant floor,” says Joe Dettinger, senior director of compliance and stewards at SOCMA. “In 2019, two SOCMA member companies have been recognized for their exceptional efforts to create a safety culture within their facilities that includes implementation of procedures, processes and training that are strengthening their environmental, health, safety and security programs.”

Nation Ford Chemical and VanDeMark Chemical will receive SOCMA’s highest honor – the Gold Performance Improvement Award. They will be recognized along with Silver and Bronze Performance Improvement Award winners and Sustainability and Educational Outreach Award recipients.

"Safety is a core value and high priority for our members and our association,” says Dettinger. “SOCMA’s 2019 Gold Award winners, Nation Ford Chemical and VanDeMark Chemical have made exemplary strides and steadfast efforts to provide safe work environments for their employees, as well as the quality of life in the communities where they live. By fully embracing EHS&S excellence, they are setting a standard for the industry to follow, and we encourage them and all of our winners to continue this exceptional commitment to safety.”

