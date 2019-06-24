At the 2019 Automation Summit in Aurora, Colo., Siemens announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Excellence Awards (CEA). The awards recognize Siemens’ customers and partners who exemplify advanced manufacturing and digitalization using Siemens technologies in their plants and manufacturing environments.

“Industrial facilities are truly working towards becoming digital enterprises and embracing digitalization like never before,” says Raj Batra, president of digital industries, U.S. “This year’s Customer Excellence Award winners are using automation and digitalization to gain insight into their operations allowing them to become more efficient and flexible while maintaining security.”

Siemens 2019 Customer Excellence Award winners include:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BNSF Railway

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

Dow Performance Silicones

KUKA Assembly and Test Corp.

The 2019 Automation Summit, with more than 50 breakout sessions led by Siemens customers and partners as well as hands-on training sessions, is a user-based conference with more than 700 participants, according to Siemens.

For more information, visit: www.siemens.com