/ / / Rockwell Expands Presence In India With Mestech Acquisition

Rockwell Automation acquires Mestech Services, a global provider of manufacturing execution systems/manufacturing operations management, digital solutions consulting and systems integration services. Mestech is a Rockwell Automation Recognized Systems Integrator with extensive experience applying Rockwell’s software-based offerings within the manufacturing technology space. The company offers technology consulting services, solutions design and deployment, support, plant asset management and staffing products for discrete, hybrid and process applications across multiple industries including life sciences and automotive. Mestech, founded in 2008, is headquartered in Pune, India with operations in Germany and the United States.

“The acquisition of Mestech expands our capabilities to profitably grow information solutions and connected services globally and accelerate Rockwell’s ability to help our customers execute digital transformation initiatives,” says Matthew Fordenwalt, vice president and general manager, systems & solutions business, Rockwell Automation. “India is one of Rockwell’s fastest growing markets and Mestech’s footprint and expertise will enable us to implement solutions faster, helping our customers increase their connectivity, efficiency and productivity. At the same time, by joining the Rockwell family, Mestech will be able to leverage Rockwell’s products and solutions in the areas of control, process, power information solutions and industrial IoT, including FactoryTalk Innovation Suite, powered by PTC, in order to help customers develop the best possible solutions while minimizing risk.”

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Rockwell’s 2020 financial results.

