/ / / Rockwell Automation And Accenture Team Up On Digital Offering

Rockwell Automation, Inc and Accenture’s Industry X.0 announce plans to team up to develop a digital offering to help industrial clients transform their entire connected enterprise, according to the companies. The engagement is designed to capitalize on the expertise of both companies to deliver new capabilities for greater industrial supply chain optimization. By providing customers with “a single, trusted provider” of digital offerings, the collaboration will reportedly enable clients to more effectively leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Encouraged by initial industry feedback to these types of digital offerings, the two companies have begun working together to develop products and services that create value along the industrial value chain. To date, the collaboration has reportedly yielded a prototype for supply chain management designed to deliver supplier cost optimization and an improved ability to track the exact movements of products – two particularly important areas of investment for industrial companies seeking growth.

“Our customers are looking for measurable business outcomes when they invest in our software, products, and solutions. Together with Accenture, we will be able to help industrial companies quantify the financial benefits of their investment and to capture this value at speed and scale,” says Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO. “By teaming up, we reduce complexity, reduce risk and achieve better results with comprehensive enterprise-wide expertise.”

Rockwell Automation will provide industrial automation technology and domain expertise, including FactoryTalk InnovationSuite IIoT software, and analytics offerings. It will also bring network services, operational technology security and application development, installation, integration and support. Accenture will provide enterprise business and technical capabilities, including consulting, analytics, application development, systems integration, change management and support.

For more information, visit: www.rockwellautomation.com