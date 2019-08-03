/ / / Risk Software Merger Creates Integrated Sustainability Platform

Paul Marushka

Sphera, a global provider of integrated risk management software and information services with a focus on environmental health and safety, operational risk and product stewardship, agrees to acquire Thinkstep, a Stuttgart, Germany-based software and consulting services company that specializes in corporate sustainability and product stewardship. The deal is pending customary German regulatory approvals for mergers and acquisitions.

“Thinkstep’s cloud-based and on-premise software, data and expertise in the corporate sustainability and product stewardship markets advance our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world,” says Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “Thinkstep’s presence in EMEA and APAC extends our geographic footprint in serving our global customer base.”

Thinkstep’s corporate sustainability software, implementation and consulting services reportedly simplify enterprise-wide sustainability reporting, risk management, audits, strategy and resource optimization. The company’s product stewardship software and consulting services assist in designing more sustainable products and in managing product compliance across the lifecycle.

Terms of the pending deal were not disclosed.

For more information, visit: www.sphera.com