/ / / Report: Bayer Floats $8 Billion Roundup Settlement

Bayer AG is reportedly proposing $8 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits related to its Roundup product, according to an article from The Hill. More than 18,000 lawsuits in the U.S. claim that the herbicide contains carcinogens.

According to the article, the company is floating figures in the $6 billion to $8 billion range to resolve the suits, while the plaintiffs are demanding at least $10 billion. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled that it would not approve labels claiming that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, causes cancer. Bayer says its weed control product is safe for consumer use.

