/ / / Process Safety Center Seeks Award Nominations

The Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center is currently seeking nominations for the annual Merit and Service award to be presented at the 2019 Annual Symposium.

The Trevor Kletz Merit Award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the advancement of education, research or service activities related to process safety concepts and/or technologies. The contributions or accomplishments leading to the annual Merit Award need not be associated with the center but must fit within the central theme of the center, i.e., making safety second nature. In establishing the Merit Award, the steering committee underscores the importance of promoting and recognizing significant contributions and accomplishments of practitioners and researchers worldwide.

The Harry H. West Memorial Service Award was established by the steering committee to honor and recognize individuals who have contributed directly to the success of the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center and have played a significant role in advancing the mission of the Center.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, August 16, 2019. The 2019 Merit Award and Service Award winners will be announced during the 2019 International Symposium, October 22-24, 2019 in College Station, Texas.

