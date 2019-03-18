/ / / Pipel Takes Over As VP-GM At Brooks Instrument

Eric Pipal Eric Pipal is promoted to vice president and general manager at Brooks Instrument, a provider of flow, pressure, vacuum and vapor delivery products. Pipal originally joined Brooks Instrument as an operations director in 2007. Since then, he’s held positions of increasing responsibility within the operations department prior to taking a customer-facing role as manager of the industrial business unit in 2015, according to the company.

Pipal holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University along with an MBA in finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

For more information, visit: www.brooksinstrument.com