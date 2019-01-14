/ / / Petrotechnics Acquisition Expands Sphera’s Risk Product Offerings

Sphera, global provider of integrated risk management software and information services with a focus on operational risk, environmental health and safety and product stewardship, acquires Petrotechnics, global provider of operational risk software for hazardous industries including oil and gas, chemical and rail. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1989, Petrotechnics is based in Aberdeen, Scotland. Petrotechnics’ products help companies visualize and connect their operations, maintenance and planning processes with frontline risk mitigation software that provides safe system to work and electronic permit to work functionality. The company’s software offers data visualization, configurable workflows, easy-to-use interface and real-time analysis and insights. Petrotechnics also offers professional services.

“Sphera’s acquisition of Petrotechnics expands our base of operational risk solutions through applications digitizing and visualizing risks at the operational level with real-time data from Industrial Internet of Things devices,” says Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “This acquisition builds upon our SpheraCloud product in extending our integrated risk management solution from risk identification to risk mitigation.”

