/ / / Petronas Joins Dow-IOC Carbon Project

Dow signs an agreement with Petronas Chemicals Glycols, a subsidiary of Petronas’ petrochemical arm, Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, to collaborate on a carbon project at Petronas’ ethylene oxide (EO) production facility in support of the Official Carbon Partnership between Dow and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Together, Dow and Petronas Chemicals Glycols say they are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the operations of Petronas Chemicals Glycols’ EO plant. EO is one of the world’s most important chemical raw materials, essential in consumer product manufacturing, including textiles, detergents and insulation, according to Dow.

Petronas Chemicals Glycols reduced its operating costs at its Kertih, Terengganu, Malaysia, EO plant when it deployed a Dow proprietary EO catalyst, according to Dow. The catalyst technology reportedly increased selectivity to EO and process reliability while reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption. As part of the carbon project, Dow and Petronas Chemicals Glycols will work together to quantify and obtain third-party verification of the climate benefits following the methodology of the Dow Climate Solutions Framework. This will help enable a positive climate legacy and balance the operational carbon footprint of the IOC, according to Dow.

“The goal of the Dow-IOC partnership is to advance the adoption of better technologies and processes and demonstrate resource efficiency and more sustainable practices across different industries and markets,” says Dr. Nicoletta Piccolrovazzi, global technology & sustainability director, Dow Olympic & Sports Solutions. “This first collaboration is a significant milestone for our program within the industrial market and we celebrate Petronas Chemicals Glycols as a trailblazer. We hope this inspires other plants to do the same and work with Dow to advance the economic and environmental efficiency of their production processes. We look forward to seeing the many benefits that will stem from this partnership.”

Dow says the carbon project agreement with Petronas Chemicals Glycols is among the first of many similar joint efforts that will result from the Collaborative Blueprint for unlocking carbon reductions announced last year by the company. The Blueprint underpins the Dow-IOC Official Carbon Partnership, initiated in 2017 to encourage organizations outside the Olympic movement to collaborate on projects that lead to verified climate benefits while catalyzing change across value chains.

For more information, visit https://www.dow.com/en-us/sports/sustainability