/ / / PEMA Elects Rob Ward 2019 President

Rob Ward, president of U.S. Operations, Russell Finex, Inc., was elected 2019 president of the Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA) during the Annual Meeting, Mar. 27-31, held at The Confidante, in Miami Beach, Florida. Also elected to office were PEMA Vice President Rod Henricks, director of sales, Bunting Magnetics Company, and Treasurer Birte Mathis, CEO, Jacob Tubing, L.P.

Also elected at the meeting were four new board members. The three new directors in the Class of 2022 are: Jason McDaniel, president & COO, French Oil Machinery Company; Julie Whitten, manager, Vacuum Conveying Division, Piab USA Inc.; and John Winski, director of sales – Americas, Coperion K-Tron Pitman, Inc. In addition, Andy Forrester, director of sales, Kice Industries, Inc. was elected to the Class of 2021 to complete Birte Mathis’ term.

Ward has been with Russell Finex, Inc. for 20 years, with roles in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company is a global manufacturer of separation and filtration equipment. With a background in sales and engineering, he has held various positions in the company, including vice president of sales. Prior to his Russell Finex employment, Mr. Ward worked for a U.K. engineering company in the automotive industry.

Ward has a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne. He and his wife, Anne, have two children and live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

