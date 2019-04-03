/ / / Particle Testing Authority Unveils Laboratory In Munich

Particle Testing Authority (PTA), a division of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, opens its European laboratory in Munich, Germany. The laboratory focuses on material characterization services for fine powders and solid materials. The facility and business is managed by Dr. Torben Sick who received his doctoral degree in chemistry at the Ludwig-Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich, Germany with research focused on hierarchically nanoporous and crystalline organic polymers – also known as covalent organic frameworks (COFs). Additional investment is going into achieving ISO and cGMP accreditations.

Analytical results from the European lab are obtained with the latest generation of Micromeritics instruments. The location in Munich is shared with the German headquarters of Micromeritics to provide customers with direct access to information, demonstrations, trainings and measurements. PTA also employs other applicable instrumentation and methods performed through partner contracts with other laboratories vetted through PTA’s quality system.

For more information, visit: www.particletesting.com