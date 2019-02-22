/ / / OSHA Opens Panel To Review Emergency Response Standard

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) plans to initiate an advocacy review panel on emergency response under the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act, according to an article from Business Insurance. The panel reportedly will review a potential emergency response standard outlining “procedures to respond to natural catastrophes such as fires and hurricanes and incidents such as explosions at chemical plant facilities” within 60 days.

The review panel will look at issues such as the clarity of draft regulatory text, the necessity of regulatory provisions to protect workers, economic or technological challenges for small businesses and the existence of regulatory alternatives to reduce the burden on smaller enterprises, according to the article. Potential rulemaking arising from the panel would reportedly replace OSHA’s existing fire brigade standard.

