/ / / One In Three People Are Skeptical Of Science

New research indicates that scientists and health care professionals enjoy high overall global trust (72%) but reveals troubling trends such as a loss of confidence in vaccine safety in higher income countries, according to an article from Salon. The Wellcome Foundation in collaboration with Gallup World Poll recently published what it calls the largest study to survey public attitudes towards science and health on a global scale.

According to the article, half of the world knows little about science and about 20% of people feel excluded from the benefits of science. A combination of culture, context and background reportedly influences public engagement with science. Earlier this year, 3M released its State of Science Index, which indicated that one in three people are skeptical about science, according to Salon.

