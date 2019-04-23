/ / / On-Demand Webinar Identifies Vacuum Solutions

Chemical Processing recently hosted a webinar that addressed vacuum technologies, which play a major role in many chemical applications. Michael Sciolino, systems engineer for Busch LLC, helped the audience interpret industry requirements for vacuum systems and highlighted the pros and cons of various solutions including dry screw vacuum pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps and once-through oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pumps.

Sciolino also addressed questions from the audience:

When would you use a pre-condenser?

What is the best pump technology to use in chemical applications?

Can liquids besides water be used as a seal fluid?

Watch the webinar “Vacuum Solutions -- Tackling Typical Chemical Applications” now.