/ / / NSC Scholarships Encourage New Safety Professionals

The National Safety Council is now accepting applications for its 2020 Women in Safety and Student Member Congress & Expo scholarships. Both scholarships are aimed at advancing the safety profession and encouraging new safety professionals.

“The need for trained safety professionals is high, making it vitally important to support the next generation of safety leaders,” says Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are honored to offer these scholarship opportunities to aspiring safety professionals and look forward to reviewing this year’s nominations.”

Awarded for the first time in 2018, the Women in Safety Scholarship is for women studying safety in an accredited associate or undergraduate program. The tuition scholarship is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, with the number of awards varying per year. In addition to the tuition award, recipients will receive complimentary travel, hotel, registration and other expenses to attend NSC Congress & Expo in Indianapolis from Oct. 2-8, 2020.

The NSC Student Member Congress & Expo Scholarship – first awarded in 2017 – is open to students seeking post-secondary education leading to a career in safety or a closely related field. It is a one-time award given annually, and the number of winners varies. Recipients also will receive a complimentary trip to attend NSC Congress & Expo in Indianapolis.

The application period for both scholarships closes March 31, with winners announced in summer 2020.

In addition, for students and individuals planning to pursue a career in utilities, the National Safety Council offers its Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship. The tuition award also comes with a complimentary trip to attend NSC Congress & Expo in Indianapolis. Applications can be submitted now through March 31.

The National Safety Council also is accepting applications for its Certification Assistance Program, a scholarship that helps support individuals on a safety career path obtain their NSC Advanced Safety Certificate. Applications for the Certification Assistance Program are reviewed and awarded quarterly.

For more information, visit: www.nsc.org