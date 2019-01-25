Under the terms of a global partnership, Schneider Electric and Nozomi Networks will collaborate to provide customers in the industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure segments advanced anomaly detection, vulnerability assessment and other cybersecurity services, helping them to control, prevent and mitigate risks to their operations and business performance, according to the companies.

“The industry-wide transformation taking place today enables our customers to improve their business performance in ways they never imagined, but it requires them to expand connectivity across their operations, so they can extract, contextualize and apply new levels of rich data,” says Nathalie Marcotte, senior vice president, industry services and cybersecurity, Schneider Electric. “However, extending connectivity also extends the attack surface for would-be cyber criminals. Therefore, cybersecurity can no longer be an afterthought. There’s too much at stake, financially and operationally.”

The partnership reportedly enables Schneider Electric to respond more aggressively to demand for operational technology cybersecurity offerings in oil and gas, power, building automation and other industrial sectors, and strengthens the company’s commitment to a defense-in-depth approach that prevents and minimizes cyberattacks and creates a multi-layered, multi-technology strategy to safeguard critical systems. Schneider Electric will offer Nozomi Networks’ offerings for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility, combining its EcoStruxure IIoT process automation and industrial control products with Nozomi’s SCADAguardian platform for real-time operations visibility.

“The digital enterprise requires a holistic security approach that not only provides safeguards, but continually assesses, manages and monitors business and operating systems, which Nozomi Networks’ solutions do seamlessly,” Marcotte says. “Addressing cybersecurity head on can’t be limited to a single company, segment or region. That is why we are committed to being open, transparent and collaborative when it comes to helping global industry prevent and respond to cyberattacks.”

