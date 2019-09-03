/ / / Nouryon Will Double Capacity At Surfactants Plant In Sweden

Nouryon will double capacity at its surfactants plant in Stenungsund, Sweden to support the growth of several existing products as well as new sustainable technologies for markets including oil and gas, lubricants and fuels, and asphalt. The €12-million expansion and upgrade project includes the installation of a new reactor and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

The additional capacity will allow Nouryon to expand production of several technologies for the oil and gas market. These include Armohib CI-5150, a corrosion inhibitor that meets the industry’s stringent environmental requirements, as well as a new range of biodegradable demulsifiers that will give oil and gas producers a more sustainable option to separate crude oil from natural gas and water.

“Our customers are looking for more innovative and environmentally-conscious solutions that offer better biodegradability, lower toxicity and meet the latest regulations,” says AB Ghosh, managing director surface chemistry at Nouryon. “The design of this new reactor allows for a wide range of chemistries and technologies, including those required for creating more sustainable ingredients.”

The expansion also allows Nouryon to increase output of products including Berol R648NG, a biodegradable surfactant used as a degreaser by customers in the cleaning market. It will also produce surfactants used in the lubricants and fuels and asphalt markets.

