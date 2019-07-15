/ / / Nouryon Increases Capacity For Dialkyl Peroxide In China

Nouryon increases production capacity for dialkyl peroxide at the company’s Ningbo site, China, by 25% after completing a major expansion project. The product, branded as Perkadox 14, is reportedly essential in the manufacture of many elastomer-based products, ranging from sports goods to industrial wires and cables.

“Demand for Perkadox 14 in Asia and worldwide is on the rise because it has less odor compared to other organic peroxides on the market, which is ideal for consumer products such as athletic shoe soles and yoga mats,” says Markus Majoor, global market segment lead at Nouryon.

The Ningbo expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Nouryon to better serve and grow with its customers in the polymer market, according to the company. For example, the company recently completed projects in India, Mexico and the United States.

