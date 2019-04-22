/ / / Nouryon Expands Organic Peroxides Production In India

Nouryon plant expansion in Mahad, India

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) completes a €4 million expansion in Mahad, India that will reportedly increase organic peroxides production capacity at the site by 80%. The increased capacity supports growing customer demand in India and the Middle East for organic peroxides, essential in the manufacture of polymer-based products such as athletic shoe soles, wind turbines and PVC pipes, according to the company. The Mahad project also includes a new wastewater treatment facility that will improve the site’s sustainability profile.

India is an increasingly important market for Nouryon, according to the company, which is significantly expanding its operations in the country. Earlier this year, it opened a new headquarters office and research center in Mumbai to further support growth across the region. Nouryon is also partnering with chemicals manufacturing company Atul, a part of Lalbhai Group, on a new monochloroacetic acid plant in Gujarat, to be completed later this year.

For more information, visit: www.nouryon.com