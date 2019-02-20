/ / / DuPont Sustainable Solutions Goes Independent

DowDuPont Specialty Products division will divest its DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) business to create a new, independent global operations management consulting firm. The new firm will be led and operated by existing DSS management and supported by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm based in Geneva, Switzerland. Financial information was not disclosed.

“As client needs for a broader set of consulting services grow, the transition to an independent company will allow for increased flexibility to serve our clients and bring innovative solutions to market faster,” says Davide Vassallo, global managing director of DuPont Sustainable Solutions.

The new company will reportedly maintain its strong connection to its DuPont heritage. DSS will retain the rights to intellectual property related to the services it sells and will have continued access to the DuPont Sustainable Solutions name, the DuPont logo, knowledge, sites, capabilities and resources for a period of time.

“We are extremely proud of the many accomplishments we’ve made together with DSS. The DSS team has always been the practitioners and leaders embodying our core value of safety, and in the new DuPont we remain resolute in our commitment to safety and health,” says Marc Doyle, chief operating officer, DowDuPont Specialty Products division. “We wish DSS continued success as they chart their future.”

DSS will continue to help clients improve safety, minimize risk, increase operational performance and transform cultures and capabilities to sustain these improvements. Current core areas of expertise – operational risk management, operations excellence and leading-edge learning technologies – will be enhanced by capabilities in digital transformation, data analytics and innovation to help clients accelerate improvements. The transaction is expected to close in July 2019 pending the completion of all closing conditions.

DuPont Sustainable Solutions has more than 600 consultants and subject matter experts worldwide, serving clients in over 60 countries. Its clients come from industries such as oil and gas, chemicals/petrochemicals, mining and metals, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit: www.sustainablesolutions.dupont.com