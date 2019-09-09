/ / / New ACS Prize Highlights Chemistry Disruptors

The American Chemical Society, Publications Division, announces the ACS Central Science Disruptors & Innovators Prize. The prize highlights a scientific breakthrough that is of broad relevance and that is field shifting, paradigm changing and advancing the central science, according to the organization.

“When we launched ACS Central Science five years ago, our goal was to elevate the visibility of chemistry as ‘the central science,’” says Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., editor-in-chief, ACS Central Science. “Now, as we extend that vision through the ACS Central Science Disruptors & Innovators Prize, I am excited to seek out and recognize a renowned scientist — or group of scientists — whose work embodies the ‘centrality of chemistry.’”

The recipient(s) of the ACS Central Science Disruptors & Innovators Prize will be chosen by the selection committee on a two-year cycle. The first prize will be awarded and presented at the ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting & Exposition in San Francisco, Aug. 16–20, 2020, to mark the fifth anniversary of the journal. The awardee will write a Disruptor’s Outlook for publication in ACS Central Science and will present a lecture at the ACS Central Science Disruptors & Innovators Symposium & Reception at a future ACS national meeting.

Awardees will also receive:

ACS Central Science Disruptors & Innovators award

Prize honorarium of $10,000

Travel and accommodations to attend an ACS national meeting

ACS membership for 2 years

For more information, visit: www.acs.org