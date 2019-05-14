/ / / National Safety Council Names Martin President And CEO

Lorraine M. Martin

The National Safety Council (NSC) appoints Lorraine M. Martin as president and CEO of the 107-year-old nonprofit organization focused on eliminating preventable deaths at work, on the road and at home. Martin, who is co-founder and currently serving as president of the nonprofit Pegasus Springs Foundation, will join NSC on June 3 at its headquarters in Itasca, Ill., in suburban Chicago.

As co-founder of the Pegasus Springs Foundation, Ms. Martin focuses on providing opportunities for educators, students and community members to collaborate on learning models. Martin is reportedly involved in social impact and global change endeavors promoting diversity, inclusion and equality. As a champion for advancing women and girls in STEM, Martin was recently named among STEM Connector’s 100 Corporate Women Leaders, and she frequently lectures on core issues related to the cause, according to NSC.

Previously, Martin was executive vice president and deputy of Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) at Lockheed Martin. She led a team of 34,000 global employees in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia with operations in more than 75 worldwide facilities, according to NSC. Over her career she has led global aircraft and complex system development and manufacturing, always with a focus on safety for the employees and for those who used the products, often in high consequence environments. Among her achievements, Martin reportedly led the largest defense program, F-35 Lightning II, a stealth fighter aircraft. She also spearheaded the successful operational and cultural integration of Sikorsky, a global leader in helicopters.

Martin was an officer in the U.S. Air Force, where she held various leadership positions for software-intensive technology and development programs. She earned a M.S. in Computer Science from Boston University and a B.A. in Computational Mathematics from DePauw University.

For more information, visit: www.nsc.org