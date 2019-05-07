/ / / National Academy Of Sciences Elects Historic Number Of Women

The National Academy of Sciences elects 100 new members and 25 foreign associates in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Forty percent of the newly elected members are women -- the most ever elected in any one year to date.

Those elected bring the total number of active members to 2,347 and the total number of foreign associates to 487. Foreign associates are nonvoting members of the Academy, with citizenship outside the United States.

Newly elected members in the field of chemistry and their affiliations at the time of election are:

Joanna Aizenberg; Amy Smith Berylson Professor of Materials Science and professor of chemistry and chemical biology, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

Squire J. Booker; investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and Evan Pugh University Professor of Chemistry and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, department of chemistry, The Pennsylvania State University, State College

Edward H. Egelman; Harrison Distinguished Professor, department of biochemistry and molecular genetics, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville

Cynthia M. Friend; Theodore William Richards Professor of Chemistry, professor of materials sciences, and director, Rowland Institute at Harvard, department of chemistry and chemical biology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

Lila M. Gierasch; distinguished professor, department of biochemistry and molecular biology and department of chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Paula T. Hammond; David H. Koch (1962) Professor of Engineering and department head, department of chemical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

Rebecca Heald; Flora Lamson Hewlett Endowed Chair in Biochemistry, professor, and head, division of cell and developmental biology, molecular and cell biology department, University of California, Berkeley

Masayori Inouye; distinguished professor, department of biochemistry and molecular biology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick

Daniel Kahne; Higgins Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and of Molecular and Cellular Biology, department of chemistry and chemical biology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

Mark A. Krasnow; investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and Paul and Millie Berg Professor of Biochemistry, department of biochemistry, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, Calif.

Todd J. Martinez; D.M. Ehrsam and E.C. Franklin Professor of Chemistry, Stanford University; and professor of photon science, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Menlo Park, Calif.

Krzysztof Matyjaszewski; J.C. Warner University Professor of Natural Science, department of chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

Cynthia Wolberger; professor, department of biophysics and biophysical chemistry, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore

Omar M. Yaghi; James and Neeltje Tretter Professor of Chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and -- with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine -- provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

For the full list of new members and foreign associates, visit: www.nas.edu