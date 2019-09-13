/ / / Mulcahy Takes Over ACS Chemical Health & Safety Journal

The American Chemical Society (ACS), Publications Division names Mary Beth Mulcahy, Ph.D., principal member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, as the new editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Health & Safety. ACS recently acquired the journal from the ACS Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) to support the ACS mission to promote and strengthen the importance of safety to the global chemistry community, according to the organization.

Mulcahy joined the global chemical and biological security group at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2018 after nine years as an investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), an independent federal agency that determines the root causes of major chemical accidents in the U.S. At CSB, Mulcahy investigated a variety of accidents, including an onshore oil rig blowout, a dust explosion at a corn milling facility in Wisconsin, an offshore oil drilling rig (Deepwater Horizon), an ammonium nitrate explosion, an accident at a university laboratory at Texas Tech as well as explosions at a food and power plant. Now part of Sandia staff, Mulcahy works with an interdisciplinary team that engages global partners to enhance national and international chemical security and safety.

ACS Chemical Health & Safety will publish peer-reviewed research articles and related reviews, case studies, educational content and highlights. To stay abreast of the changing safety landscape, it is critical that all researchers receive access to safety information, regulatory updates, effective chemical hygiene practices and hazard assessment tools, according to ACS. Topics covered in the new journal may include risk assessment, hazardous materials, laboratory incidents and lessons learned, emerging contaminants and chemical safety information.

“Given the rapid pace of scientific discovery and the sustained growth of global research activities, it is vital for us to continue to improve safety culture, a key goal of this important international journal,” says James Milne, Ph.D., senior vice president, Journals Publishing Group within ACS Publications.

For more information, visit: www.acs.org