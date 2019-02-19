/ / / Motion Industries Will Acquire Automation And Robotics Company

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Axis New England and Axis New York, an automation and robotics company based in Danvers, Mass. Execution of the transaction will occur on March 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1994, Axis New England serves the Northeast U.S. from its locations in Danvers, Mass, and Rochester, NY (Axis New York). With expertise in advanced machine automation, the company will continue its focus on motion control, robotics and machine vision. Areas of specialty include precision components, electro-mechanical assemblies and fully engineered automation systems.

“We are very pleased with the addition of this well-established company, which will operate as part of Motion’s Automation Solutions Group,” says Randy Breaux, president of Motion Industries. “Acquiring Axis is in keeping with our strategic intent and complements our growth in the area of industrial plant floor automation. We welcome the Axis employees to the Motion Industries family and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our Company in upcoming years.”

