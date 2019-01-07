/ / / Motion Industries Taps Limbaugh To Lead Supply Chain Efforts

Joe Limbaugh Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, promotes N. Joe Limbaugh to senior vice president of supply chain, operations support and marketing. Limbaugh reports directly to the president of Motion Industries.

Limbaugh began his career Bourbonnais, Illinois with Berry Bearing Company, which was later acquired by Motion Industries. He worked as operations manager, branch manager and later corporate sales manager. In 2007, Limbaugh became vice president/general manager of the Birmingham (Ala.) division. He returned to Chicago in 2009 to assume the role of vice president/general manager of the Chicago division, and in 2013, Limbaugh returned to Motion’s Birmingham headquarters as vice president of operations, distribution and properties.

