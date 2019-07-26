/ / / Motion Industries Names Barton VP-West

Jeremy Barton

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, names Jeremy Barton vice president of the company’s West group effective August 1, 2019. Barton has over 20 years of experience, serving in a variety of key roles within Motion Industries.

Barton has worked as an industry sales manager (mining) and branch manager (Salt Lake City) and provided technical, sales and operations guidance for the company’s growing industrial services platform in the West. In 2016, he was promoted to his most recent position of mountain division sales manager. Barton obtained Six Sigma/Lean/5S certification in 2011 and holds various business management, technical and leadership certifications.

