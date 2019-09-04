Dr. Pam Marrone, founder and chief executive officer of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., developer of sustainable bioprotection and plant health offerings, receives the 2019 American Chemical Society (ACS) Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture, sponsored by the Agrochemical Division of ACS and BASF Corporation. The award honors her outstanding achievements in the discovery, development and commercialization of biopesticides.

The AGRO Awards, an international competition honoring the top advancements in agriculture, were presented at the National Meeting of ACS in San Diego on August 25-29, 2019. The ACS Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture is given to an individual actively working in North America for a chemical innovation that significantly enhances agricultural or veterinary pest management and productivity.

In conjunction with the award, Dr. Marrone delivered a talk on the “History, Status and Future Potential of Natural Products for Pest Management and Plant Health” at the first ever Symposium on “Biostimulants in Agriculture: Chemistry and Regulatory Aspects.”

