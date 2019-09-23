/ / / Lanxess Sulfuric Acid Plant Celebrates 125 Years

Lanxess’ most long-standing sulfuric acid production facility in Leverkusen, Germany, celebrates 125 years in operation, according to the company. The plant, which employs around 140 people, is reportedly close to completing the latest stage of modernization – commissioning a production line, which will increase the capacity for chemically pure sulfuric acid, and a laboratory building with a state-of-the-art infrastructure. Lanxess says it has invested several million euros in this project.

“The sulfuric acid plant is the heart of Lanxess’ inorganic production network in Leverkusen,” says Hubert Fink, member of the Lanxess AG board of management.

The history of the Lanxess sulfuric acid plant began in 1894. Today, a 36-meter-long part of the building façade provides a reminder of the long history of the plant, according to the company – a red brick wall that was built at the beginning of the 20th century. The wall was reportedly preserved during the renovation of the plant in 2002. The result of the modernization at that time was what is known as a double-contact system, which has been the centerpiece of the plant ever since. A further expansion took place in 2013. Lanxess says it produces up to 220,000 metric tons of 100% sulfuric acid here every year.

Preserving resources and ensuring closed-loop material cycles are two important goals for Lanxess, according to the company. Used and contaminated sulfuric acids (spent acids) can reportedly be burned at very high temperatures (approximately 1,000°C) and converted back to pure, high-quality sulfuric acid.

