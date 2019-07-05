/ / / Lanxess Ramps Up Prepolymer Production In Brazil

Lanxess starts the production of high-performance prepolymers at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil.

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess starts the production of high performance prepolymers at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil. With this measure, the company’s urethane systems business unit is expanding its production capacity for prepolymers. In addition, application development and technical services are provided from its state-of-the-art laboratory at the site, according to the company.

Lanxess’ urethane systems business unit provides the global polyurethane industry with expertise in cast elastomers, coatings, adhesives and sealants. The portfolio includes conventional and low free isocyanate prepolymers, and special aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs). Lanxess Urethane Systems operates production facilities and application development centers in regions including Brazil, the U.S., India, China, Australia, Italy and England.

