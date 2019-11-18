/ / / Kuwait Refinery Taps Honeywell For Design, Automation Technology

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) selects Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) as the main automation contractor for its new Petrochemicals and Refinery Integration Al Zour Project (PRIZe). Under the agreement, HPS will provide KIPIC with front-end engineering design and advanced process control technology for the complex. The PRIZe project will reportedly become the first integrated refining and petrochemicals complex in Kuwait. The new facility – developed as part of the Al-Zour Complex – will significantly enhance Kuwait's domestic petrochemicals, aromatics and gasoline manufacturing capabilities, according to Honeywell.

"The PRIZe project will revolutionize Kuwait's domestic production capabilities, helping KIPIC meet the increasing demand for fuels and petrochemical products within the country," says Hatem Al-Awadi, acting chief executive officer, KIPIC. "With Honeywell's support, we are building a strategic project that will transform Kuwait's domestic oil and gas market and provide a significant accelerator for the country's long-term economic development by improving gasoline and benzene supply to the local and international markets."

Honeywell UOP was also awarded a contract with KIPIC earlier this year for modernization of the Al Zour complex. Honeywell UOP will revise the configuration and capacity of the refinery's gasoline production facilities and supply technology licenses, design services, key equipment, and state-of-the-art catalysts and adsorbents to produce clean-burning fuels, paraxylene, propylene and other petrochemicals.

Honeywell says it has been in Kuwait for more than 50 years. Honeywell supports Kuwait's energy industries through technologies, business offerings, local training and research and development initiatives. The company also operates the Honeywell Automation College in Mina Abdullah, which delivers global training capabilities locally through more than 300 courses specifically designed to address the requirements of Kuwait's power and water, oil and gas and automation industries.

KIPIC is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) set up by the State of Kuwait to manage refinery, petrochemicals and LNG import operations at the Al-Zour complex.

