/ / / International Hazmat Summit Debuts In Houston In Fall

Chemtrec, a service of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), announces its first hazmat summit will take place in Houston, Texas from October 29 – 31, 2019 at the Westin Houston Memorial City. The three-day Chemtrec International Hazmat Summit includes sessions about complying with regulatory training requirements, lifecycle of a spill, improving carrier relationships, powering the future with lithium batteries and regional and regulatory updates.

In addition to the technical program, the summit will feature a keynote discussion from astronaut Mike Mullane. Mullane will deliver a powerful message on the individual's role in keeping themself and their team safe in hazardous environments, according to the organization. A demonstration by the Harris County hazmat team is also planned.

“The Chemtrec International Hazmat Summit provides the preeminent forum for those involved in the safe transportation, handling and use of hazardous materials, including shippers, carriers and emergency and spill clean-up responders,” said Chief Executive of Chemtrec John Modine.

Chemtrec is a source of information and emergency incident support for shippers of hazardous materials and dangerous goods. Chemtrec is linked to a large network of chemical and hazardous material experts in the world, including chemical and response specialists, public emergency services and private contractors.

