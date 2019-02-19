/ / / IChemE Renames Poster Prize For Safety Pioneer

IChemE Safety Centre director Trish Kerin and Sam Mannan, executive director at the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center at the report launch of Process Safety for a 21st Century. Sam Mannan, a pioneer in process safety and the late executive director of the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center (MKOPSC), will be honored with a prize in his name at the Institution of Chemical Engineers’ (IChemE) Hazards 29 process safety conference. As a tribute to Mannan’s career, IChemE has renamed its annual poster prize as the Sam Mannan Poster Prize for Hazards 29.

Mannan passed away on September 11, 2018. He spent 20 years at the MKOPSC and developed it into a leading international process safety research and education center. At the MKOPSC, he helped establish undergraduate certificates and post graduate qualifications in process safety.

Mannan’s expertise led to him to serve as a consultant to the Columbia Accident Investigation Board in 2003. He was also regents professor and holder of the T Michael O'Connor Chair I in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University. Mannan was a fellow of IChemE and a professional process safety engineer. He delivered the first Trevor Kletz memorial lecture at Hazards 25 in Edinburgh, UK in 2015.

“Throughout my career, Sam Mannan has always been a great friend and supporter of our work at the IChemE Safety Centre. He was passionate about teaching process safety to undergraduates and postgraduates, so it is fitting for the Hazards poster prize to be renamed in his honor,” says Trish Kerin, director of IChemE Safety Centre. “His legacy in process safety lives on with the fantastic work being done by the May O’Connor Process Safety Center. He has helped shape the careers of so many in the field and he will be greatly missed by process safety professionals around the world.”

The IChemE Safety Centre works collaboratively with the MKOPSC to explore key challenges in process safety and share lessons learned through workshops, events and publications. In 2017, both organizations collaborated to launch Process Safety for the 21st Century, a report that sets out a road map for the future of process safety.

Hazards 29 takes place on May 22-24, 2019 in Birmingham, UK. It will feature more than 100 technical presentations from industry practitioners, researchers and regulators sharing the good practice, latest developments and lessons learned in process safety. Walt Disney Park and Resorts’ Worldwide Safety and Health Manager Mike Bell is confirmed to deliver the Trevor Kletz memorial lecture at the conference.

For more information, visit: www.icheme.org