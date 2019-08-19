/ / / IChemE Names 2019 Malaysia Awards Finalists

Forty finalist entries are in with a chance of winning a trophy for excellence and innovation in chemical, biochemical and process engineering at the 2019 Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) Malaysia Awards. The winners will be presented with their awards on October 14 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. The judging panel received 86 entries to the IChemE Malaysia Awards – 22 of which were entered for the Sustainability Award.

IOI Pan-Century Edible Oils, Novozymes Malaysia, Petronas Research, Sime Darby Research, Swinburne University of Technology and the University of Nottingham Malaysia all feature as finalists in the categories awarding overall projects or teams.

Her Royal Highness Queen of Perak Darul Ridzuan, Tuanku Zara Salim D.K., D.K.S.A., D.K.A., a chemical engineer and the Royal Patron of IChemE in Malaysia, will present the Young Industrialist Award and Young Researcher Award on the night. The Young Industrialist finalists are individuals from Petronas Chemicals Group, Petronas Group Technical Solutions, Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Synthomer.

Young Researcher finalists include two from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and individuals from Heriot-Watt University, Monash University and Swinburne University of Technology (Sarawak Campus). For the second year, the Student Chapter Award will go to a Malaysian university that provides outstanding work in promoting professional development and networking opportunities to chemical engineering students.

“The IChemE Malaysia Awards provide peer recognition of the significant achievements that chemical engineers are doing to address some of the world’s major challenges,” says Ir Dr. Christina Phang, chair of the board of IChemE in Malaysia. “The fact that we had the highest number of entries for the Sustainability Award shows just what tremendous work chemical engineers are doing to help sustain our society and the planet we live on.

Winners of the IChemE Malaysia Awards will automatically be entered into corresponding categories at the IChemE Global Awards on November 7 in Hull, U.K. Winners of the Global Awards are eligible for the overall Award for Outstanding Achievement in Chemical and Process Engineering.

For more information, visit www.icheme.org/malaysiaawards