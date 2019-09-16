/ / / IChemE Helps Students Conduct Safer Lab Experiments

The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE)’s Safety Centre produces a new free interactive case study to help chemical engineering undergraduate students conduct laboratory experiments more safely. The Laboratory Experiment case study and the associated guidance document Sample University Laboratory Process Safety Management System are designed to help better equip engineering students with operational process safety knowledge and how to practically apply it. It is freely available to lecturers and university students to help improve process safety education and create a safer environment in education laboratories.

The IChemE Safety Centre’s suite of interactive case studies are animated video training resources that allow users to experience an incident without prior knowledge of the outcome. Users are required to make crucial safety decisions in several scenarios, helping them tunderstand how these decisions can impact the outcome of the incident.

Laboratory Experiment is the first case study of its kind to focus on laboratory-based incidents, according to IChemE.

“Laboratories can be the first practical introduction for many scientists and engineers and therefore it is imperative that we instill our future chemical engineers with the best knowledge of how to be safe in this environment,” says Trish Kerin, IChemE Safety Centre director. “This interactive case study is a great way for tutors and students to talk through incidents together in seminars and lectures, and to help students best prepare for the potential risks that they may face in laboratories.”

