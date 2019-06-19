/ / / IChemE Calls For Learned Society Committee Nominations

The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is calling for members to nominate themselves or a fellow member to join the new Learned Society Committee. The committee will provide member leadership and oversight, as well as set the strategic priorities across the breadth of activities that IChemE already undertakes in its role as a learned society.

In addition, the committee will determine on which technical areas IChemE should focus and how the Institution might deliver in these areas. The Learned Society Committee will also be able to shape new and developing areas, such as the proposed focus on agile member-led projects, supported by staff and funded by IChemE as appropriate. It will have oversight of IChemE’s established learned society activities, such as the special interest groups and the proposed new Communities of Practice, IChemE’s portfolio of publications, its medals and prizes and its work with policy makers.

Nine seats are available for election on the Learned Society Committee. IChemE welcomes candidates from a wide range of industries and technical backgrounds to ensure the committee has a broad spread of knowledge. The committee will also have up to three seats for co-opted members. It is anticipated that much of the committee’s work will take place through online platforms to enable members to fit any work around their existing commitments, however some conference calls may be required. Candidates will normally be elected for a three-year term. However, members on the inaugural Learned Society Committee will serve for either two, three or four years.

Any member from around the world who has been chartered for at least five years is eligible for election. One of the seats is reserved for a young member who can be of any membership grade. Nominations will close June 30, 2019. Members should send their completed nomination form to chemengmatters@icheme.org

For more information, visit www.icheme.org/LSC