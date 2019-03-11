/ / / Huber Will Buy Miller Chemical & Fertilizer

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), a specialty engineered materials company owned by the J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber), enters into a definitive agreement with Dunes Point Capital, LP to acquire Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC (Miller). Miller, founded in 1937, has nearly 100 employees and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania where its manufacturing operations are located. The company manufactures and distributes crop protection and nutritional agrichemical products designed to improve plant and crop production quality and yield. Miller sells its products into the farming and agricultural industries in more than 90 countries. The current management team and employees will continue to operate Miller’s operations and serve the company’s customers as a business unit within HEM.

