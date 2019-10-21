/ / / HSE Probes Blasts At ExxonMobil UK Plant

The Health Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating two “explosions” at ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran plant in Fife, Scotland, according to an article from The Courier. The probe is reportedly related to two boiler failures that caused the plant to shut down completely in August.

According to the article, the blasts were seemingly caused by a critical build-up of pressure in the units. The plant was reportedly notified of the risk of an explosion in July. At that time, the HSE reportedly said that the company had not taken all the necessary measures to reduce the risk of explosion.

