/ / / Honeywell Updates Change Management Software

Honeywell Trace R130 provides daily snapshots of control system configuration, changes and engineering anomalies that help amplify users’ situational awareness. Honeywell releases the latest version of its change management software designed for users across the process industries. Honeywell Trace R130 reportedly provides daily snapshots of control system configuration, changes and engineering anomalies that help amplify users’ situational awareness.

The new release reduces total data collection time from days or even weeks to four to six hours for most systems, according to Honeywell. Trace reportedly captures the data with zero performance impact to the control system. The software also decreases incident troubleshooting time by up to 40%, offering a holistic view into system performance that helps to improve quality and reduce downtime. Process engineers or technicians using Trace R130 can be up to 50% more productive, says Honeywell, due to the consistent availability of accurate system information, enabling them to better plan daily maintenance, troubleshooting, quality and performance improvement activities.

“Honeywell Trace gives users a complete picture of what’s changed in the past 24 hours,” says Nick Parker, vice president and general manager of HPS’ Lifecycle Service Solutions business. “Now plant managers, process and control engineers or safety teams can take almost immediate action to correct changes to improve process and system performance with less downtime.”

Honeywell Trace R130 includes features such as component view and search support for Honeywell Experion PKS including:

· Custom display files

· Navigation across multiple system views to facilitate investigations

· Column filtering and re-sizing capabilities that enable clearer visibility of anomalies and changes

· Expanded storage capabilities

· Improved detailed parameter data and search functionality

· System-class licenses that can be migrated along with users to future upgrades

· New perpetual and term licensing options.

