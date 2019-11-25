/ / / Honeywell IoT Module Will Extend Cisco Wi-Fi Connectivity

Honeywell is developing a OneWireless IoT Module for the Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Point. The Honeywell and Cisco technologies will form the backbone of Honeywell’s OneWireless Network, according to the company.

The Honeywell OneWireless IoT Module will reportedly deliver ISA100 Wireless and WirelessHART multi-protocol connectivity, extending the Wi-Fi connectivity delivered via the Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Point, the successor to the Cisco Aironet 1552S Outdoor Access Point. The joint wireless offering enables Honeywell customers to deploy wireless technologies as an extension of their ExperionÒ Process Knowledge System (PKS), according to the company.

“For the past decade, Cisco and Honeywell have worked together to deliver secure, wireless solutions to connect mobile workers and field instrumentation in the most challenging process manufacturing environments,” says Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco IoT. “We’ve had great success in bringing IT and operational teams together to reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Now, we are building on that foundation to extend the power of intent-based networking to the IoT edge.”

