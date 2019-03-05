/ / / HIMA And Genua Form Safety And Security Partnership

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, provider of safety solutions for industrial applications and Genua GmbH, a specialist in IT security, form a strategic partnership for automation security. Genua’s hardware and software products complement HIMA’s portfolio in the security domain, according to the companies. The partnership focuses on secure connectivity for mobile employees, encrypted communications over the Internet, interface monitoring, internal network segmentation with firewalls and networking of highly critical facilities using data diodes.

Safety and security are becoming more and more intertwined in the course of digitization, according to the companies. Combining the companies’ expertise reportedly creates advantages for industrial customers. Over 35,000 TÜV-certified safety systems from HIMA have been deployed worldwide, while Genua’s diverse offerings provide industrial and public-sector customers with reliable IT security in sensitive areas.

“The combined expertise of HIMA and genua enables us to offer precisely tailored IT security solutions and comprehensive services for the process and railway industries as well as the energy generation sector,” says Matthias Ochs, managing director of Genua.

The Genubox offering, for example, enables highly secure remote maintenance access to plants and machines in virtually any location, according to the companies. The appliance is installed on the systems that need to be remotely monitored and supported by the manufacturer or service provider. If maintenance is needed, the Genubox ensures security by establishing an encrypted and authenticated connection for data transmission, and its firewall function limits external access exclusively to the supported system so that other sensitive network areas of the customer cannot be reached through the maintenance access point.

For more information, visit: www.hima.com