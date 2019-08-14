/ / / Hand Grenade Chemicals Contaminate Drinking Water Near Army Base

A toxic chemical found in hand grenades used to train soldiers at Fort Jackson, S.C. is making its way into the area’s drinking water, according to an article from Army Times. More than 16% of water wells tested near the army installation over the past six years reportedly show contamination by RDX, an ingredient in hand grenades that makes them explode.

According to the article, soldiers throw more than 100,000 hand grenades a year at the army base. The contamination may also be linked to decades-old military training at the site. Fort Jackson has reportedly taken measures to prevent RDX from flowing toward private wells, including treating soil with lime to neutralize the chemical, and supplying bottled water and installing water filtration systems. Long term exposure to RDX can cause seizures and cancer.

Read the entire article here.