Futurist Jim Carroll will deliver the keynote address at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups conference, Oct. 21-24, 2019 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. Event registration is open and session proposals are now being accepted.

In his keynote session, “The Disruption, Transformation, and Reinvention of Manufacturing,” Carroll will focus on the intensifying role of the industrial internet of things in the digital future of process industries. He will give attendees high-level insights into the current industrial era of accelerated disruption and provide guidance on the trends they must align to and the strategies they need to adopt in order to thrive.

Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups combines the EcoStruxure Foxboro and EcoStruxure Triconex user group meetings to bring together more than 500 Schneider Electric customers, partners, thought leaders, technology experts and executives to network and discuss advancements in process automation, safety and cybersecurity while sharing best practices. Attendees will learn how to leverage Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure offerings to solve critical business challenges, according to the company.

The Foxboro Steering Committee invites process automation professionals to submit a paper for inclusion in the process control track and the Triconex Steering Committee invites process safety professionals to submit a paper for inclusion in the control safety track. Topics may include, but are not limited to:

Using IIoT, big data and analytics for improved performance

Control and safety system modernization, upgrades, migration and lifecycle management

Asset and instrument management strategies

Cybersecurity and how to protect your automation systems against cyber-threats

Virtualization applications and leveraging the cloud

Project start-up and execution

Software applications and mobile solutions

Energy management

Safety integrity management including asset management, maintenance and reliability

Hazard identification and risk analysis/management

Human factors, knowledge and competence

Real-world Solutions and Hands-on Technology

Registration is now open for Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups. For more information, visit: www.schneider-electric.com