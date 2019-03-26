/ / / FieldComm Group Completes Liaison Agreement With Open Process Automation Forum

FieldComm Group and The Open Group Process Automation Forum complete a liaison agreement to leverage FieldComm Group specifications within the OPAF ‘standard of standards.’ FieldComm Group earlier announced the endorsement of its process automation device information model specification (PA-DIM), based on NAMUR requirements, by the OPC Foundation (OPCF), PROFIBUS&PROFINET International (PI). Together these endorsements validate FieldComm Group’s position at the center of process automation standards development and product conformance testing, according to the organization.

FieldComm Group and the OPC Foundation presented their joint vision for creating a protocol independent, process automation device information model (PA-DIM) specification to implement requirements of the NAMUR Open Architecture (NOA) at the 2018 ARC Forum.

Activities anticipated by the liaison agreement include:

Nomination of a liaison representative to collaborate on development of the Process Automation Device Information Model (PA-DIM), in a joint collaboration with FieldComm Group, OPC Foundation, and PI currently ongoing within the FieldComm Group Working group structure.

Nomination of a liaison representative to collaborate on development of FDI and function blocks within the FieldComm Group Working group structure.

Technical support and best practices guidance of IEC standards for which FieldComm Group has created specifications or otherwise had input into the standards.

Technical support and best practices guidance on FieldComm Group Function Blocks and related specifications.

Leverage FieldComm Group as the conformance authority for IEC standards guided by FieldComm Group, including HART, Foundation Fieldbus, and FDI, as well as for conformance with the FieldComm Group Function Blocks.

For more information, visit: www.fieldcommgroup.org