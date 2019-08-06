In what some are calling a quick, bold move, according to an article from the Texas Standard, Harris County sues ExxonMobil in the wake of a fire last week at the company’s Houston-area Baytown plant. The fire reportedly left 37 people with minor injuries.

According to the article, the county’s suit alleges “environmental violations, illegal outdoor burning, creating a condition of air pollution, and a nuisance, as well.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reportedly said that state penalties for polluters are rarely more than a “slap on the wrist” and quick legal action by the county prevents the state from stepping in and weakening potential remedies.

